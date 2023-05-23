IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Surgeon General: ‘Growing evidence’ that social media use is ‘associated with harms’ for children

    02:14

  • Harry Litman: Jack Smith’s subpoena of Trump business records shows ‘he’s leaving no stone unturned’

    06:13
    Rep. Krishnamoorthi on a potential U.S. default: Xi Jinping 'couldn't have scripted it better'

    04:52
    Eugene Scott: Tim Scott’s bid is ‘first' GOP opportunity to discuss race from ‘personal experience’

    04:14

  • Judge enters not guilty plea for Idaho murder suspect

    02:21

  • Rep. Quigley: U.S. showing the world ‘yet again that we can’t govern’ with regards to debt ceiling

    04:44

  • Ben Rhodes: F-16’s are a signal that U.S. and allies are involved in Ukraine war ‘for a longer haul’

    07:31

  • Jen Psaki: China is probably ‘rooting’ for the United States to default

    06:37

  • Janis Mackey Frayer reports on series of Chinese raids on foreign companies and the economic impact

    03:50

  • Evan Thomas compares WWII to Ukraine war: ‘It’s easy to get into wars, it's very hard to end wars’

    05:18

  • UnidosUS CEO: U.S. must ‘invest in an infrastructure’ to support migrants without displacing vets

    05:57

  • Rep. Ken Buck says he would support bill to block pay for members of Congress if the U.S. defaults

    07:27

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley signs letter imploring Biden to use 14th Amendment: ‘This blackmailing has to end’

    06:23

  • John Bolton: Jake Sullivan home invasion serves as a reminder to be ‘vigilant against these threats’

    05:29

  • Rep. Good casts doubt on removing McCarthy if he compromises on debt limit: ‘We support our Speaker’

    06:57

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: ‘Speaker McCarthy is playing with dynamite’

    06:55

  • Rep. Byron Donalds: ‘If anybody's driving us to default, it's Joe Biden'

    08:12

  • John Kasich: By pivoting into ‘culture wars,’ DeSantis is ‘losing people’ who want a ‘centrist’

    08:07

  • Work requirements for government aid programs are a 'nonstarter' for Rep. Khanna: 'It's just cruel'

    03:43

  • Suspect in attack on Virginia congressman's office refused to appear for arraignment

    02:39

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Krishnamoorthi on a potential U.S. default: Xi Jinping ‘couldn’t have scripted it better’

04:52

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), who is the Ranking Member on the House China Select Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on how China could benefit from a U.S. default. “One, they would try to explain to people that the US economy is not a safe bet for their investments. And two, it'd be a huge propaganda win for them, which they would amplify around the world, showing that just the way that we govern ourselves doesn't work. And instead, people should opt for their system of governance, which is much more authoritarian,” Krishnamoorthi says. He adds, “Xi Jinping has made it very clear that he wants the People's Republic of China to lead the world in ‘comprehensive economic influence,’ and this would absolutely play right into his hands. He couldn't have scripted it better.”May 23, 2023

    Rep. Krishnamoorthi on a potential U.S. default: Xi Jinping 'couldn't have scripted it better'

