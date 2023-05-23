Rep. Krishnamoorthi on a potential U.S. default: Xi Jinping ‘couldn’t have scripted it better’

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), who is the Ranking Member on the House China Select Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on how China could benefit from a U.S. default. “One, they would try to explain to people that the US economy is not a safe bet for their investments. And two, it'd be a huge propaganda win for them, which they would amplify around the world, showing that just the way that we govern ourselves doesn't work. And instead, people should opt for their system of governance, which is much more authoritarian,” Krishnamoorthi says. He adds, “Xi Jinping has made it very clear that he wants the People's Republic of China to lead the world in ‘comprehensive economic influence,’ and this would absolutely play right into his hands. He couldn't have scripted it better.”May 23, 2023