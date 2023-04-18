Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Jailing a journalist attracts ‘media attention,’ may ‘increase pressure’

House Intelligence Committee member Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to Russian court upholding Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s detention and denying him bail. “We should continue to put pressure on the regime, and our friends and others who believe in journalism should do the same,” says Krishnamoorthi. “In jailing a journalist, they're also going to attract extra media attention on this and hopefully that will also increase pressure on them from various angles until he's released.”April 18, 2023