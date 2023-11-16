IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Krishnamoorthi: 'I don't think' Biden calling Xi a dictator 'harmed the progress of the summit'

03:59

President Biden sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC Summit in San Francisco.. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Ranking Member of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the CCP, to discuss the outcome of the meeting, President Biden calling President Xi a dictator and the importance of establishing a hotline between China and the U.S. “I wanted to hear a little more and perhaps it was discussed was the issue of the CCP’s crackdown on human rights, especially the Uighur genocide, as well as repression of Tibetans Hong Kongers and others.” On Biden calling Xi a dictator, Krishnamoorthi says, “I think that the President was probably speaking truth… there's no doubt that Xi Jinping is an authoritarian. I don't think it really harmed the progress of the summit or the meeting.”Nov. 16, 2023

