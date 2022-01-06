Rep. Kinzinger: ‘January six was a dry run for January of 2024’
Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a House January 6 Select Committee member, joins Andrea Mitchell to reflect on his experience during the insurrection and shares his thoughts about moving forward from this attack on democracy. “January 6th was a dry run for January of 2024,” says Kinzinger, who adds that in order to prevent a repeat of a year ago, “telling the truth, bottom line, is going to be the most essential.” Jan. 6, 2022
