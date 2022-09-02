Rep. Khanna: ‘We want Republicans to join us’ against those ‘inciting violence’

Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), a member of the House Oversight Committee and Progressive Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his takeaways from President Biden’s primetime speech on threats to democracy from the right wing, and respond to criticism from Republicans that the president’s speech was too divisive. “He's not calling out Republicans. We want Republicans to join us,” says Khanna. “What we're calling out is some of the leaders and people in social media who are inciting violence, who are engaged in conspiracy theories, that that toxicity is what this country doesn't need.”Sept. 2, 2022