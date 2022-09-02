Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’04:30
Secy. Yellen: ‘Excellent’ August jobs report shows ‘strong job market’ and people returning to work10:37
- Now Playing
Rep. Khanna: ‘We want Republicans to join us’ against those ‘inciting violence’03:56
- UP NEXT
‘I’m just Serena’: Williams beats world No. 2, advances in her final U.S. Open03:19
Rep. Moulton: U.S. must fulfill promise to Afghan interpreters that ‘we would have their backs’04:26
Planned Parenthood CEO: After TX ban, ‘surrounding states saw a 550% increase in abortion patients’03:18
Sen. Reed: ‘Fairly confident’ every big foreign intel agency has been 'in and out of Mar-a-Lago’05:36
A Mother’s War: An unexpected documentary on the ‘extraordinary’ women of Ukraine02:37
Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: ‘If Putin is willing to risk a nuclear disaster, where does he stop’?03:59
Robert Gibbs: Voters are seeing ‘Washington get things done,’ Biden must ‘keep moving’ the momentum05:41
Amb. McFaul: Mikhail Gorbachev was ‘one of the most important figures of the 20th century’05:10
How U.S. vets evacuated a former Afghan colleague once ‘shot through the face’ protecting Americans05:05
Rep. Boyle: Expect a ‘very close’ race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz04:16
Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukraine’s counter-offensive will make Russia fight ‘a two-front war’03:58
Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are ‘more in front of people’s faces now’11:31
Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now ‘stuck in places where they’re not welcome’03:11
Fmr. Afghan translator: ‘We never wanted to leave’ but a ‘political decision’ made staying untenable04:11
Rep. Cicilline: GOP is ‘party of chaos and confusion’ with ‘thirst for power above everything else’04:24
Barbara McQuade: If sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents were ‘spilled,’ lives could be in danger04:52
Dr. Uché Blackstock: Schools need a ‘layered mitigation strategy’ to prevent COVID-19 spread02:43
Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’04:30
Secy. Yellen: ‘Excellent’ August jobs report shows ‘strong job market’ and people returning to work10:37
- Now Playing
Rep. Khanna: ‘We want Republicans to join us’ against those ‘inciting violence’03:56
- UP NEXT
‘I’m just Serena’: Williams beats world No. 2, advances in her final U.S. Open03:19
Rep. Moulton: U.S. must fulfill promise to Afghan interpreters that ‘we would have their backs’04:26
Planned Parenthood CEO: After TX ban, ‘surrounding states saw a 550% increase in abortion patients’03:18
Play All