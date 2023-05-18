IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Ken Buck says he would support bill to block pay for members of Congress if the U.S. defaults

07:27

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his faith in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy striking a deal to cut spending amid debt limit negotiations between President Biden and congressional Republicans. “I have confidence in Speaker McCarthy, and Speaker McCarthy knows exactly what I want. We have to reduce discretionary spending in this country,” Buck says. Asked whether he would support the bipartisan bill in the House that would block pay for members of Congress if the U.S. defaults, Buck replies, “Yes, I would.”May 18, 2023

