Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing and Katy Tur to discuss lawmakers reactions to former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment, this time on racketeering charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. “This charge is really a nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate and I think the scope of this charge is really something that should have been done at the federal level if it was going to be done at all,” says Buck. Buck added, “this is a really difficult distraction, to try to win the White House and especially when the leading candidate is the subject of these indictments.”Aug. 15, 2023