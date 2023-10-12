Rep. Ken Buck: Refreezing Iranian funds ‘is a great move,’ names Iran as ‘actor behind the scenes’

The U.S. and Qatar have agreed to refreeze the $6 billion used to free the Iranian-American prisoners earlier this year. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on if the strategy to deter Iran will be effective. ““I think it is a great move. And I think it is also very important what the administration is doing, identifying Iran as the actor behind the scene,” Buck said. “Whether they instigated this immediately or whether they were just arming over years, Iran has to be held responsible. Iran is supplying Russia with drones and other equipment that's being used in Ukraine. And I think it's very clear that America needs to tell actors who are supporting evil that they're going to be held accountable.”Oct. 12, 2023