IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: ‘there will be efforts’ to ‘minimize’ people in ‘densely populated warzone.”

    05:19

  • Jewish Council Public Affairs CEO: bias-motivated violence ‘'was a crisis long before’ war in Gaza

    04:05

  • Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Hamas’s ‘entire existence’ is ‘eradication of Israel’ and ‘Jewish people’

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Ken Buck: Refreezing Iranian funds ‘is a great move,’ names Iran as ‘actor behind the scenes’

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Gaza resident describes being 'scared' amid airstrike attacks

    04:51

  • Rep. Mike Gallagher: ‘We have serious business’ and ‘can't be mired in a protracted speaker's race’

    08:09

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’

    06:08

  • John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages

    12:10

  • Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’

    07:38

  • Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    02:17

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

    04:00

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

    02:20

  • Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

    07:45

  • Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

    03:51

  • Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

    08:23

  • Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

    05:06

  • Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside

    04:48

  • Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’

    07:06

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Ken Buck: Refreezing Iranian funds ‘is a great move,’ names Iran as ‘actor behind the scenes’

03:47

The U.S. and Qatar have agreed to refreeze the $6 billion used to free the Iranian-American prisoners earlier this year. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on if the strategy to deter Iran will be effective. ““I think it is a great move. And I think it is also very important what the administration is doing, identifying Iran as the actor behind the scene,” Buck said. “Whether they instigated this immediately or whether they were just arming over years, Iran has to be held responsible. Iran is supplying Russia with drones and other equipment that's being used in Ukraine. And I think it's very clear that America needs to tell actors who are supporting evil that they're going to be held accountable.”Oct. 12, 2023

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: ‘there will be efforts’ to ‘minimize’ people in ‘densely populated warzone.”

    05:19

  • Jewish Council Public Affairs CEO: bias-motivated violence ‘'was a crisis long before’ war in Gaza

    04:05

  • Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Hamas’s ‘entire existence’ is ‘eradication of Israel’ and ‘Jewish people’

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Ken Buck: Refreezing Iranian funds ‘is a great move,’ names Iran as ‘actor behind the scenes’

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All