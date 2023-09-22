IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Ken Buck: ‘No doubt in my mind’ that a separate Ukraine funding bill will pass the in House

03:37

House Republicans are scrambling to find common ground and negotiate a deal on the budget with a week left before the government shuts down. Representative Ken Buck (R-CO), a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to offer insight into how Republicans will get a deal passed. “We have a short term solution. Kevin is going to put a bill on the floor. The members of the Freedom Caucus and others who are concerned about spending too much are going to get a few bills on the floor that reduce spending,” Buck says. “The other part of the compromise was to take some of the Ukraine funding out of the Department of Defense bill and have a separate vote on that. No doubt in my mind that that vote will pass in the House for the Ukraine funding.”Sept. 22, 2023

