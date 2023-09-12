IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I still want to look at the evidence’ warranting Biden’s impeachment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces pressure on Capitol Hill with the House back in session after a long summer recess. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the threat of a government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiries. “I'm going to get a briefing later in the week on what evidence links president at the time Vice President Joe Biden to Hunter Biden's activities. I haven't seen that link yet,” Buck said. “What I wanted to do is look at the evidence, and I said, I will go where the evidence takes me and I still want to look at the evidence.”Sept. 12, 2023

