Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

Lawmakers continue to negotiate a funding plan for Ukraine, Israel and the U.S. southern border after Republicans blocked an aid package to Ukraine yesterday. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the path to passing both immigration reform and Ukraine aid and where he would be willing to compromise. “I'm absolutely in favor of aid to Israel and aid to Ukraine. I believe that many of the members in the House want to make sure that we deal with the really serious crisis that we have at the southern border and hope to use the Ukraine aid as leverage,” says Buck. “I think that the Biden administration could give a little bit more rather than putting its heels in the ground and start a negotiation on where we end up. I think anything would be an improvement on our southern border.”Dec. 7, 2023