Rep. Judy Chu: We have to close 'loopholes’ that allow people to 'evade' universal background checks

Democratic Congresswoman Judy Chu of California joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Monterey Park shooting. Chu currently represents California’s 28th district that includes Monterey Park and was the city’s former mayor and council member. “The universal background checks are very effective in making sure that these guns don’t fall into the hands of people who are violent and who are criminals,” says Chu. “But people evade them by buying guns at gun shows, on the internet, or through private sales. We have to close those loopholes.”Jan. 23, 2023