Rep. Josh Harder: ‘At some point, we are going to default if we continue in this pattern’

Representative Josh Harder (D-CA), former venture capitalist, joins Chris Jansing to weigh in on the debt ceiling deal. “I think one of the big challenges is not just the concessions that the President gave up in this bill, it's legitimizing negotiating on the debt ceiling as a tactic for the future, and that's pretty scary. When you're playing Russian roulette, sooner or later, you're gonna get unlucky, and that's exactly what's happened here,” says Harder. “This implication for future administrations is going to be very concerning because at some point, we are going to default if we continue in this pattern.”May 29, 2023