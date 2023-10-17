IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jordan ‘stood against everything that would move the Congress’ forward, ‘not about governing’

    09:14
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Rep Upton: ‘I don’t think that Jordan is capable of getting bipartisanship’ on major issues

    05:55

  • Breaking down the votes Jim Jordan needs to become House speaker

    03:24

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    04:22

  • Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

    03:36

  • Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

    05:18

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

    03:35

  • Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

    06:57

  • ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

    03:32

  • Trump campaign releases statement criticizing partial gag order

    01:06

  • Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

    01:41

  • 'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

    00:55

  • Judge issues partial gag order in Trump election interference case

    03:24

  • Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

    03:32

  • Fmr. Adm. Stavridis: Hamas, Hezbollah are ‘evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran’

    06:05

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy’s ‘a big time supporter of Jordan’ with a ‘poison’ between him and Scalise

    04:49

  • Jonathan Alter: ‘Nobody knows whether it’s even possible to’ rescue or ‘save the hostages’ in Gaza

    03:31

  • UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza

    02:13

  • Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’

    10:01

  • Rep. D’Esposito: ‘I’m looking for’ a speaker candidate that ‘understands’ what NY Republicans need

    02:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Jordan ‘stood against everything that would move the Congress’ forward, ‘not about governing’

09:14

Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid to be Speaker of the House lands in the eye of the public as his momentum started to pick up on Monday night. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Michael Steele, Brendan Buck and former Republican Congressman Fred Upton to discuss Jordan’s path to victory and the political implications of a far-right Republican Speaker. “Can we just be honest? Jim Jordan has stood against everything that would move the Congress towards work,” Steele says. On Republicans who removed McCarthy as Speaker, Steele says, “This is not about governing. This is about positioning. And this is about putting the House in a position to square up against the administration.”Oct. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jordan ‘stood against everything that would move the Congress’ forward, ‘not about governing’

    09:14
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Rep Upton: ‘I don’t think that Jordan is capable of getting bipartisanship’ on major issues

    05:55

  • Breaking down the votes Jim Jordan needs to become House speaker

    03:24

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    04:22

  • Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

    03:36

  • Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All