Rep. Jordan ‘stood against everything that would move the Congress’ forward, ‘not about governing’

Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid to be Speaker of the House lands in the eye of the public as his momentum started to pick up on Monday night. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Michael Steele, Brendan Buck and former Republican Congressman Fred Upton to discuss Jordan’s path to victory and the political implications of a far-right Republican Speaker. “Can we just be honest? Jim Jordan has stood against everything that would move the Congress towards work,” Steele says. On Republicans who removed McCarthy as Speaker, Steele says, “This is not about governing. This is about positioning. And this is about putting the House in a position to square up against the administration.”Oct. 17, 2023