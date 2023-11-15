Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

The House passed a continuing resolution championed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) that would fund some government agencies until January and others through early February. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the bill and the road that lies ahead for the government funding debate. “We have a system right now that incentivizes bad behavior. We want people who are angry, who are rage filled, who howl at the moon. Somehow we've gotten into our mind that when people are that much more toxic or that much louder, that means they're working hard. Of course that's balderdash,” Rep. Johnson tells Andrea. “The reality is that running a government requires the same things that managing a marriage or managing a nonprofit or business or a church do. That is thoughtful, analytical discourse, building coalitions trying to find the truth, it almost never requires two folks coming to blows at a workplace.”Nov. 15, 2023