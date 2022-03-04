Rep. Jimmy Panetta: U.S. ‘leading by example’ putting forward bill to ban Russian energy imports
Armed Services Committee member Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) and Foreign Affairs Committee member Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) join Garrett Haake to discuss the heightened urgency for U.S. lawmakers to pass an emergency aid package to Ukraine as Russian attacks become more deadly and dangerous. “I do believe we will quickly get this through Congress to provide the support, humanitarian and lethal aid to Ukraine that they need,” says Representative Spanberger. Representative Panetta also shares the importance of a bill that would “cut off Russian oil coming into the United States.” He explains that “by putting forward this bill which bans these imports, we're leading by example. Hopefully Europe will follow soon.”March 4, 2022
