IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

    06:00
  • UP NEXT

    NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’

    06:45

  • U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats

    05:04

  • Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

    13:59

  • DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

    04:03

  • Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

    01:13

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

    06:25

  • Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

    02:45

  • Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07

  • It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

    06:51

  • Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

    03:17

  • Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court

    09:26

  • ‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

    04:33

  • Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’

    05:59

  • House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’

    06:50

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’

    05:53

  • UK Foreign Secy.: Without ‘resilience’ in supporting Ukraine, ‘whatever happens next will be worse’

    06:00

  • Smith doesn’t need to prove Trump knew he lost, but could use witness testimony showing that he did

    03:08

  • ‘Trump is very into’ House GOP expunging impeachments, but the votes aren’t there right now

    08:13

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

06:00

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tells Andrea Mitchell that it’s “pretty clear” Donald Trump knew he was doing something wrong, now that the former president is facing more charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified docs probe, alleging that he attempted to hide security footage from investigators. He also says he thinks Hunter Biden should be prosecuted “if he broke the law,” but there’s zero evidence President Biden or his son are guilty of any crimes related to Hunter’s business practices. He called any Republican speculation of guilt a “fever dream.” “You know what, when you start talking about erasing security cameras and that sort of thing, it's pretty clear you know, that something was wrong,” Himes tells AndreaJuly 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

    06:00
  • UP NEXT

    NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’

    06:45

  • U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats

    05:04

  • Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

    13:59

  • DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

    04:03

  • Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

    01:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All