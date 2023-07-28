Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tells Andrea Mitchell that it’s “pretty clear” Donald Trump knew he was doing something wrong, now that the former president is facing more charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified docs probe, alleging that he attempted to hide security footage from investigators. He also says he thinks Hunter Biden should be prosecuted “if he broke the law,” but there’s zero evidence President Biden or his son are guilty of any crimes related to Hunter’s business practices. He called any Republican speculation of guilt a “fever dream.” “You know what, when you start talking about erasing security cameras and that sort of thing, it's pretty clear you know, that something was wrong,” Himes tells AndreaJuly 28, 2023