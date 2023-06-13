Rep. Jim Himes: GOP trying to sow doubt in U.S. judicial system, ‘exactly what we saw' before Jan. 6

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to share his reaction to many Republicans standing with Trump and sowing doubt in the American judicial system following Trump’s indictment. “Right now my Republican colleagues are doing all they can to damage the American belief, the American confidence in their judicial system, in the FBI, and the Department of Justice. It's exactly what we saw prior to January 6th, when they did all they could to damage the American belief in the electoral system,” says Himes. “If you don't trust the judicial system, essentially you don't have a democracy and that really is troubling me right now.”June 13, 2023