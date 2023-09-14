Rep. Jim Himes confident prisoner swap funds ‘will be used for humanitarian purposes only’ by Iran

Iranian President Raisi told Lester Holt in an exclusive interview that he plans to use the $6 billion of unfrozen oil funds, unlocked from the prison swap freeing five American nationals, "wherever we need it." Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the controversial deal is playing on Capitol Hill. “I've watched the family of Morad Tahbaz and been aware of the family of the other hostages you know, waking up every morning knowing that their loved ones, and in Morad's case, 68-year-old man with cancer and all kinds of health care needs, rotting away in Evin Prison, which is probably the definition of hell on earth,” Himes says. “And I'm not saying that this is a no brainer. It's always hard when any president trades something with the Iranian regime or the Russian regime, but in this case, we have real visibility into how that money will be used. And it will be used for humanitarian purposes only.”Sept. 14, 2023