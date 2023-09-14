IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: UAW potential strike is ‘crossroads for the industry and its future’

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jim Himes confident prisoner swap funds ‘will be used for humanitarian purposes only’ by Iran

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Stuart Stevens: ‘Romney is this x-ray that shows that the Republican Party has no soul or spine’

    06:51

  • Fred Upton: ‘It is a mess in the House, that is for sure.’

    04:03

  • Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case

    01:44

  • Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

    05:41

  • Biden’s age and low poll numbers puts ‘the basic goal’ of ‘stopping Donald Trump’ ‘at risk’ in 2024

    05:35

  • Jack Johnson using music to fundraise is ‘the best way’ he and his ‘friends know how to support’

    05:42

  • ‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

    07:37

  • John Kirby: it’s ‘not true’ that Iran can use of unfrozen oil revenue however it wants

    06:13

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I still want to look at the evidence’ warranting Biden’s impeachment

    06:06

  • With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

    05:41

  • Trump’s presidential records, ‘dropped’ by DOJ, ‘matter a lot in the long run’

    06:05

  • 9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

    08:08

  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    03:50

  • The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

    04:12

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Hardest work’ at G20 summit is uniting ‘democracies’ to curb China’s economic power

    06:23

  • Pelosi announces she will run for re-election in 2024

    02:20

  • Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’

    07:19

  • Sen. Tuberville ‘has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees’ by holding up promotions

    05:30

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Jim Himes confident prisoner swap funds ‘will be used for humanitarian purposes only’ by Iran

03:55

Iranian President Raisi told Lester Holt in an exclusive interview that he plans to use the $6 billion of unfrozen oil funds, unlocked from the prison swap freeing five American nationals, "wherever we need it." Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the controversial deal is playing on Capitol Hill. “I've watched the family of Morad Tahbaz and been aware of the family of the other hostages you know, waking up every morning knowing that their loved ones, and in Morad's case, 68-year-old man with cancer and all kinds of health care needs, rotting away in Evin Prison, which is probably the definition of hell on earth,” Himes says. “And I'm not saying that this is a no brainer. It's always hard when any president trades something with the Iranian regime or the Russian regime, but in this case, we have real visibility into how that money will be used. And it will be used for humanitarian purposes only.”Sept. 14, 2023

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: UAW potential strike is ‘crossroads for the industry and its future’

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jim Himes confident prisoner swap funds ‘will be used for humanitarian purposes only’ by Iran

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Stuart Stevens: ‘Romney is this x-ray that shows that the Republican Party has no soul or spine’

    06:51

  • Fred Upton: ‘It is a mess in the House, that is for sure.’

    04:03

  • Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case

    01:44

  • Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All