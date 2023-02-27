Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

Representative Jim Himes (D-GA), ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to examine the report from the Department of Energy that found in low confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic likely started from a lab leak in China. “I do think I do think there's a little less than meets the eye here because you do have one agency of several who has slightly adjusted their view on this,” says Himes. “Until we get full transparency from the Chinese government, it's going to be very hard to reach a firm conclusion.”Feb. 27, 2023