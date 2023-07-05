Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

President Joe Biden will head to South Carolina to push his economic agenda in a state that was critical to his 2020 primary victory. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who is also a co-chair of Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “This president comes in without any fanfare, he puts up an infrastructure bill, gets it passed in a bipartisan way. And this came after the rescue plan that was also passed without a single Republican vote, but it did what we needed for the country to get back on its feet,” says Clyburn. “And he's gonna be highlighting the so-called broadband initiative that we've had, and my colleagues did not vote for that.”July 5, 2023