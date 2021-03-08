Rep. Jayapal: 'We're going to have to reform or eliminate the filibuster'

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Senate’s passage of the American Rescue Plan and to advocate for the reformation of the Senate filibuster. “We should actually be reforming the filibuster,” she said, citing its use in the 1950s and 1960s to stop the passage of civil rights legislation. The congresswoman also expressed her happiness that the Senate version of the COVID relief bill includes a tax waiver on unemployment benefits, which was not included in the House bill. “I am going to be an enthusiastic yes on this,” she said.