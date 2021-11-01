Rep. Jayapal: ‘We are taking the President’s word’ that he can secure the votes on spending bill

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the negotiations in Congress as Democrats continue to make efforts to pass the Biden administration's social spending bill. “We are taking the President's word at the fact that he believes he can get 50 votes in the Senate,” says Jayapal. “We've been able to do what we said from the beginning, which is pass both bills at the same time, get the entirety of the President's agenda to his desk for signature and ultimately deliver transformative change for people across this country.”Nov. 1, 2021