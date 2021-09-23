Rep. Jayapal: Reducing time frames of programs 'an important strategy' in negotiations

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest negotiations among Democrats over their reconciliation package and infrastructure packages after meeting with President Biden on both. She opens the door to shortening the time frames of certain programs in the reconciliation package to reduce the topline figure of the legislation, but stands firm on not cutting out any of the climate measures, safety net spending, or other Democratic priorities.Sept. 23, 2021