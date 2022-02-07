Rep. Jason Crow: ‘Ukrainians are ready to fight for their country’
05:34
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss possible U.S. responses to Russian aggression, including “crushing sanctions” and defensive weapons support for Ukrainians. “They might not be able to stop a full-out invasion right away, but Ukrainians are ready to fight their country,” says Crow. “They are a free and sovereign people, and they know this might be a long-term fight.”Feb. 7, 2022
