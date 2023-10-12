- Now Playing
Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'04:56
Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’07:03
Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: ‘there will be efforts’ to ‘minimize’ people in ‘densely populated warzone.”05:19
Jewish Council Public Affairs CEO: bias-motivated violence ‘'was a crisis long before’ war in Gaza04:05
Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Hamas’s ‘entire existence’ is ‘eradication of Israel’ and ‘Jewish people’03:34
Rep. Ken Buck: Refreezing Iranian funds ‘is a great move,’ names Iran as ‘actor behind the scenes’03:47
Gaza resident describes being 'scared' amid airstrike attacks04:51
Rep. Mike Gallagher: ‘We have serious business’ and ‘can't be mired in a protracted speaker's race’08:09
Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’06:08
John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages12:10
Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’07:38
Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker02:17
Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’04:00
Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’02:20
Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’07:45
Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’03:51
Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’08:23
Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’05:06
Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside04:48
Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’07:06
