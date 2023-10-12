Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in Tel Aviv earlier today alongside Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Israeli troops are heading south ahead of a ground offensive in Gaza, and Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.” Crow says. On the U.S. agreement to stop $6 billion from getting to Iran, he said, “I suspect that what this is, is the administration looking for points of leverage to prevent Iran from entering into the fray.”Oct. 12, 2023