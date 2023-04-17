Rep. Jason Crow: Pentagon leak ‘needs to be addressed’ but ‘this is not endemic’

Intelligence Committee member Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to defend the United States intelligence community in the wake of the leaked Pentagon documents, saying “we are not the leakiest intelligence service in the world, far from it.” Crow adds, “this is a terrible leak, but this is not endemic. This does not happen all of the time.” He then acknowledges, “this is a problem that needs to be addressed, but we also have an exceptional intelligence service and professionals that do amazing work every day.”April 17, 2023