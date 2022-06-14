Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency

Former impeachment manager Representative Jason Crow (D-OR) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to the second day of the January 6 Committee’s public hearings. “The most important takeaway for me is the depths and the breadth of the depravity and the leadership failure of the Trump administration,” says Crow. “It is absolutely astonishing to me that Bill Barr and all these other people under oath when they're being deposed, will say things that they didn't say over the four year course of the Trump presidency.”June 14, 2022