IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

    03:50

  • Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

    02:19

  • Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race

    07:12

  • Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid

    05:51

  • White House concerned by low enthusiasm for Biden re-elect and scrutiny over son’s business dealings

    05:05

  • Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?

    03:28

  • Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’

    07:51

  • Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment

    06:00

  • Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

    06:00

  • NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’

    06:45

  • U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats

    05:04

  • Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

    13:59

  • DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

    04:03

  • Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

    01:13

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

    06:25

  • Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

    02:45

  • Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

07:16

The January 6th House Select Committee investigation created a roadmap for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against former president Donald Trump. Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), lead manager during Donald Trump's second impeachment and a member of the January 6 investigation in Congress, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Even if he really believed the he hadn’t lost, and there's no way he could have believed that, but if you really believe that you still don't have the authority to, you don't have a right to try to overthrow the election and to interfere with a federal proceeding and to stage counterfeit votes,” says Raskin.Aug. 2, 2023

  • If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

    03:50

  • Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

    02:19

  • Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race

    07:12

  • Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All