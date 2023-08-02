Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

The January 6th House Select Committee investigation created a roadmap for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against former president Donald Trump. Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), lead manager during Donald Trump's second impeachment and a member of the January 6 investigation in Congress, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Even if he really believed the he hadn’t lost, and there's no way he could have believed that, but if you really believe that you still don't have the authority to, you don't have a right to try to overthrow the election and to interfere with a federal proceeding and to stage counterfeit votes,” says Raskin.Aug. 2, 2023