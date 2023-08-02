Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected03:50
Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’05:35
- Now Playing
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won07:16
- UP NEXT
Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death02:19
Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race07:12
Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid05:51
White House concerned by low enthusiasm for Biden re-elect and scrutiny over son’s business dealings05:05
Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?03:28
Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’07:51
Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment06:00
Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’06:00
NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’06:45
U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats05:04
Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’13:59
DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement04:03
Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’01:13
Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’06:25
Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters02:45
Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’10:06
Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’09:07
If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected03:50
Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’05:35
- Now Playing
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won07:16
- UP NEXT
Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death02:19
Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race07:12
Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid05:51
Play All