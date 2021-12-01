Rep. Jackson Lee: The Supreme Court has ‘no credible reason to overturn Roe v. Wade’

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) joins Kristen Welker after protesting outside the Supreme Court urging the court to uphold Roe v. Wade, which she says there’s “no credible reason to overturn,” as the justices heard oral arguments this morning for the Dobbs v. Jackson case. “What has been emphasized in the arguments is that if there is not a catastrophic reason, if there is no necessity for undermining precedent and state law, why are you doing it?” says Jackson Lee.Dec. 1, 2021