Rep. Jackie Speier: ‘It’s time to go home, but I’m not losing my voice’

Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA), Jonestown survivor, women’s rights advocate, and member of the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees will retire at the end of the 117th Congress. In an Andrea Mitchell Reports Exit Interview, Speier shares her proudest accomplishments, lessons learned, and plans for retirement. “It’s time to go home,” says Speier. “But I'm not losing my voice and I intend to be very engaged locally, and still on a federal level, when it comes to issues around abortion, gun violence, and our military men and women.” Speier’s proudest achievements centered on her work for women and reproductive health, and her one regret: “not getting the deadline in the ERA struck, so that we could, in fact, have an amendment that says that you can't discriminate based on sex.” She notes, “We're the only country with a written constitution that does not have an equal rights amendment in it.”Dec. 14, 2022