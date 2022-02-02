Rep. Houlahan: If Ukraine tips, so could ‘the rest of that area and possibly the continent’
After returning from Ukraine as part of a bipartisan delegation, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) joins Kristen Welker to discuss the importance of defending Ukraine against a Russian invasion. “We as Americans very much need to care about what happens in Ukraine. They are the tip of the Democratic sphere,” says Houlahan. “We have seen this play before in the past century, and we know that there is a vulnerability there in Ukraine that if they tip so does the rest of that area and possibly the continent.”Feb. 2, 2022
