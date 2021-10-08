Rep. Hirono: With Debt Ceiling Bill approved democrats can focus on 'the things that can really make a difference to the American people'

Representative Hirono (D-HI) joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the setbacks the democrats are experiencing in their efforts to pass the $3.5 million reconciliation bill. “Now that we have this debt ceiling done, at least for two months, we can focus on the things that can really make a difference to the American people," says Hirono. "The kinds of programmatic areas that are in the Build Back Better bill better, are items that the people have been waiting for what seems like forever child care tax credits all of that, that’s all intended to bring the costs of living down for regular people,” says Rep. Hirono.Oct. 8, 2021