Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson faces growing pressure from his own party to abandon the spending agreement he struck with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in as lawmakers leave Washington for the long holiday weekend without a plan to prevent a shutdown. “The underlying problem here is there are 40 or 50 Republicans who regard working with Democrats as something akin to treason. And that's a terrible place to be, to begin with, but it's an impossible place to be if there is just no way you're going to get 218 Republican votes for anything,” Himes says. “I hope Speaker Johnson does the right thing and abides by the agreement that he made with Chuck Schumer. He'll get Democratic support, and there will not be a shutdown.”Jan. 12, 2024

