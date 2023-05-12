IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Miliband: U.S. can’t ‘get to grips’ with migrant crisis without addressing ‘root’ causes

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Himes doubts McCarthy can make a deal with Biden that won't 'put his speakership in jeopardy’

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Daniel Penny arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charge for death of Jordan Neely

    01:23

  • Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: ‘There is no way to stop the catastrophe’ of default if debt limit isn’t raised

    04:51

  • Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming’

    07:37

  • Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

    07:15

  • Jason Furman: ‘Do the Republicans mean what they’re saying’ on debt ceiling demands?

    06:58

  • Rep. Castro: Migrant crisis ‘has been made worse’ because ‘Title 42 has stayed in place so long’

    04:26

  • Rucker: E. Jean Carroll suit the ‘first time' Trump has been 'held accountable in the legal system’

    08:11

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

    06:55

  • Maya MacGuineas: Debt limit battle shows that ‘art of negotiating seems to be lost in Washington’

    03:02

  • Fred Guttenberg: Allen, TX shooting is a result of policies in ‘Greg Abbott’s Texas’

    05:32

  •  Peter Baker: ‘There’s not much of a fear factor in Washington’ about raising the debt limit

    07:08

  • Rep. Vicente Gonzalez talks Brownsville migrant tragedy and the coming end of Title 42

    04:10

  • Kris Brown: The ‘public health epidemic’ of gun violence must be ‘a top priority’ at the ballot box

    06:21

  • Amb. Markarova calls for focus on ‘more support, more weapons’ as Wagner chief criticizes Kremlin

    07:46

  • NBC Exclusive: U.S. Ambassador to China discusses U.S.-China diplomatic channels

    03:28

  • Rep. Escobar: GOP migration bill would ‘exacerbate an already very challenging problem’

    03:54

  • Maya MacGuineas: Default discussions demonstrate that ‘our political system is so broken’

    02:43

  • Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

    03:05

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Himes doubts McCarthy can make a deal with Biden that won't 'put his speakership in jeopardy’

05:52

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) tells Andrea Mitchell he is “very worried” about ongoing debt ceiling talks between President Biden and congressional Republicans, “because I don’t think that there is a deal that the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy can make with the president and the Senate, two Democratic entities, and take it back to his House majority, and not put his speakership in jeopardy.” Responding to NBC reporting that the CIA is taking steps to improve how the agency handles sexual assault, Himes says: “The CIA has been slow to address not just instances of sexual abuse inside the agency,” but also, he adds, “a sort of macho culture which hasn’t taken this seriously.”May 12, 2023

  • David Miliband: U.S. can’t ‘get to grips’ with migrant crisis without addressing ‘root’ causes

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Himes doubts McCarthy can make a deal with Biden that won't 'put his speakership in jeopardy’

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Daniel Penny arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charge for death of Jordan Neely

    01:23

  • Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: ‘There is no way to stop the catastrophe’ of default if debt limit isn’t raised

    04:51

  • Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming’

    07:37

  • Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

    07:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All