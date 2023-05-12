Rep. Himes doubts McCarthy can make a deal with Biden that won't 'put his speakership in jeopardy’

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) tells Andrea Mitchell he is “very worried” about ongoing debt ceiling talks between President Biden and congressional Republicans, “because I don’t think that there is a deal that the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy can make with the president and the Senate, two Democratic entities, and take it back to his House majority, and not put his speakership in jeopardy.” Responding to NBC reporting that the CIA is taking steps to improve how the agency handles sexual assault, Himes says: “The CIA has been slow to address not just instances of sexual abuse inside the agency,” but also, he adds, “a sort of macho culture which hasn’t taken this seriously.”May 12, 2023