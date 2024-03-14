IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Himes: Congress is ‘falling over itself’ to demonstrate strength against China with TikTok vote
March 14, 202404:43

    Rep. Himes: Congress is 'falling over itself' to demonstrate strength against China with TikTok vote

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Himes: Congress is ‘falling over itself’ to demonstrate strength against China with TikTok vote

04:43

The future of TikTok remains uncertain after the House voted to pass a bill that could potentially lead to a ban on the app in the U.S. over national security concerns. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), who serves as ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, to discuss.March 14, 2024

    Rep. Himes: Congress is 'falling over itself' to demonstrate strength against China with TikTok vote

