Rep. Himes: ‘Brazenness’ of Chinese surveillance balloon over United States is ‘unusual’

Republicans are slamming President Biden for not shooting down a Chinese spy balloon when it first crossed into U.S. airspace. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to react. “What is pretty unusual here is the brazenness of actually flying an aircraft over the continental United States. We need to understand whether that was a mistake, whether it was deliberate, if so why was it deliberate, and there's still a lot to be learned,” says Himes. “My guess is this was a mistake purely speculative, but hopefully we'll know more in the coming days we get a chance to really scrutinize this asset.”Feb. 6, 2023