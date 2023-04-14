Rep. Himes: ‘Almost inconceivable’ that leaker had access, ability to print classified information

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT), ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the classified documents leaked from the Pentagon align with classified documents cases from former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and current President Joe Biden. “It is almost inconceivable that this particular individual A) had access to the information, B) that they were that the individual was able to print this stuff out and take it away and photograph it. And then finally, in a world of very advanced technology, that apparently this stuff could live on the internet and various chat rooms and be viewed by people quite possibly for weeks or months before the Department of Defense became aware of it being in the wild in the first week of April,” said Himes.April 14, 2023