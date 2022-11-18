IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in probes of Donald Trump

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    07:10

  • Kristen Welker previews the White House wedding for Biden's eldest grandchild

    04:52

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

    06:02

  • Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

    07:08

  • Panetta: ‘Not surprised’ by Poland blast amid Russia’s ‘random missile attacks’ on Ukraine

    06:17

  • Poland, NATO say missile strike was not Russian attack

    03:44

  • Maria Hinojosa: ‘Latinos and Latinas are the second-largest voting cohort in the United States’

    04:21

  • Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’

    04:34

  • House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

    03:39

  • Rep. Clyburn feels the same as he did in 2020: Biden is what America 'needs at this present moment’

    09:27

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

    05:01

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12

  • Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China

    07:56

  • Peter Baker: Many defeated election deniers 'breaking away from Trump in their own way'

    07:00

  • Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’

    04:05

  • Samantha Power: Biden's climate investment will increase ‘access to renewables at a cheaper price’

    08:08

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

07:13

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Representative Don Bacon (R-NE), members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the opportunities to work across the aisle in the new year. Despite concerns that far-right Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene are now part of a slim House majority, Gottheimer remains optimistic: “you’re always gonna have people screaming from the wings.” He adds that the tight majority creates "a great opportunity" to “find common ground and get things done.”Nov. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    07:10

  • Kristen Welker previews the White House wedding for Biden's eldest grandchild

    04:52

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

    06:02

  • Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

    07:08

  • Panetta: ‘Not surprised’ by Poland blast amid Russia’s ‘random missile attacks’ on Ukraine

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All