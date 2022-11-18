Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Representative Don Bacon (R-NE), members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the opportunities to work across the aisle in the new year. Despite concerns that far-right Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene are now part of a slim House majority, Gottheimer remains optimistic: “you’re always gonna have people screaming from the wings.” He adds that the tight majority creates "a great opportunity" to “find common ground and get things done.”Nov. 18, 2022