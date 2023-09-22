Rep. Gottheimer: ‘The ridiculous game the far right has been playing’ with budget deal ‘is absurd’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus released a plan for the budget in an effort to circumvent the Republican infighting in the House and avoid a government shutdown. Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who co-chairs the caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the ongoing spending negotiations.”The ridiculous game that the far right has been playing with the country and with the government is absurd,” Gottheimer says. “That's certainly not what our country needs right now, and to hurt our veterans and law enforcement and seniors and children with a government shutdown, you know, and put our military in peril. So we need a solution.”Sept. 22, 2023

