Rep. Gottheimer: Suspending debt limit gives 'long runway' for a fiscal commission to make proposals

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who is a co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s proposal to cut spending and raise the debt ceiling. “Defaulting and putting the full faith and credit of the United States at risk is totally unacceptable. It not only gives our enemies fodder, but of course it puts people’s savings and pensions and our economy at risk,” says Gottheimer. He then added that suspending the debt ceiling “gives a long runway to allow for this commission to come back with serious recommendations and consider everything.”April 20, 2023