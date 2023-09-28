Rep. Good: Republicans have the ‘opportunity’ to hold White House, Senate ‘accountable’ for spending

Just two days out from a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to a spending deal. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss why far-right members won’t agree to a stopgap measure, his confidence in Speaker McCarthy’s leadership and the GOP impeachment inquiry into President Biden. “We cannot do what Congress has been doing for decades,” says Good. “This is our opportunity to meet the moment, to rise to the occasion, to hold the Senate and the White House accountable for this amount of spending.”Sept. 28, 2023