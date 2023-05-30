Rep. Good: McCarthy showed ‘terrible failure of leadership’ by not using ‘every tool’ for debt deal

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal on the debt limit, but it faces multiple hurdles in Congress. Representative Bob Good (R-VA), a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, joins Peter Alexander to explain why his caucus is opposed to the deal and whether they will move to remove McCarthy as Speaker. “I certainly hope Republican opposition to it will grow as more Republican members learn what's actually in the bill,” says Good, “This is a terrible failure of leadership, to not utilize every tool at our disposal to fight and use the Republican majority that the American people gave us.”May 30, 2023