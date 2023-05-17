Rep. Good casts doubt on removing McCarthy if he compromises on debt limit: ‘We support our Speaker’

Representative Bob Good (R-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the debt limit negotiations between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and whether a potential deal could jeopardize McCarthy’s position as Speaker. “Nobody's talking about that. We support our Speaker. We want him to be successful because the country needs for him to be successful. We’re united in the plan that we put forward,” Good says. “It's got modest reductions in spending and significant reforms to put us on a path to where we don't have an eventual default.”May 17, 2023