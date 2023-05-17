IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Bolton: Jake Sullivan home invasion serves as a reminder to be ‘vigilant against these threats’

    Rep. Good casts doubt on removing McCarthy if he compromises on debt limit: ‘We support our Speaker’

    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: ‘Speaker McCarthy is playing with dynamite’

  • Rep. Byron Donalds: ‘If anybody's driving us to default, it's Joe Biden'

  • John Kasich: By pivoting into ‘culture wars,’ DeSantis is ‘losing people’ who want a ‘centrist’

  • Work requirements for government aid programs are a 'nonstarter' for Rep. Khanna: 'It's just cruel'

  • Suspect in attack on Virginia congressman's office refused to appear for arraignment

  • Shane Harris: U.S. government has ‘clearly been able to penetrate a lot of Russian communications’

  • Dan Merica: Unclear ‘whether there’s going to be any blowback’ from debt ceiling standoff on 2024

  • ACLU’s Lee Gelernt: Biden admin ‘replaced Title 42 with yet another Trump asylum ban'

  • David Miliband: U.S. can’t ‘get to grips’ with migrant crisis without addressing ‘root’ causes

  • Rep. Himes doubts McCarthy can make a deal with Biden that won't 'put his speakership in jeopardy’

  • Daniel Penny arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charge for death of Jordan Neely

  • Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: ‘There is no way to stop the catastrophe’ of default if debt limit isn’t raised

  • Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming’

  • Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

  • Jason Furman: ‘Do the Republicans mean what they’re saying’ on debt ceiling demands?

  • Rep. Castro: Migrant crisis ‘has been made worse’ because ‘Title 42 has stayed in place so long’

  • Rucker: E. Jean Carroll suit the ‘first time' Trump has been 'held accountable in the legal system’

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Good casts doubt on removing McCarthy if he compromises on debt limit: ‘We support our Speaker’

Representative Bob Good (R-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the debt limit negotiations between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and whether a potential deal could jeopardize McCarthy’s position as Speaker. “Nobody's talking about that. We support our Speaker. We want him to be successful because the country needs for him to be successful. We’re united in the plan that we put forward,” Good says. “It's got modest reductions in spending and significant reforms to put us on a path to where we don't have an eventual default.”May 17, 2023

