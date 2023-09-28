Rep. Goldman: Republicans are holding a ‘sham impeachment’ while ‘barreling’ toward a shutdown

House Republicans began hearings for the controversial impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a member of the Oversight Committee and former Lead Counsel during the first Trump impeachment inquiry, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Biden’s impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill. “This is so clearly part of a pattern directed by Donald Trump to distract from his own criminal indictments to even the score against his future political opponent,” Goldman says. “We are wasting our time on a sham impeachment when the House Republicans are barreling us down a rabbit hole into a government shutdown where millions and millions of Americans will be negatively affected.”Sept. 28, 2023