Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Senator Manchin and Sinema, whose opposition to filibuster reform prevents the passing of voting rights legislation. “You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act,” says Gallego. “You can’t say you support a bill, but then won’t actually open the door for it to pass. It means you don’t actually support the bill.”Jan. 18, 2022