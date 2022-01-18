IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’

    09:00

  • Sen. Menendez: ‘Mother of all sanctions bill’ will deter Putin from invading Ukraine

    06:28

  • Mary Carillo: Djokovic’s unvaccinated status affects ‘his legacy’

    05:22

  • Patrick Gaspard: ‘You can’t celebrate Dr. King in your rearview mirror’

    05:20

  • Republican Rep. Katko will not seek re-election

    01:55

  • Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

    06:04

  • Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

    03:16

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’

    09:00

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04

  • January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

    06:33

  • Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

    06:17

  • Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’

    03:28

  • Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth”

    05:24

  • Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses

    08:08

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground

    05:39

  • Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights

    04:38

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’

04:16

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Senator Manchin and Sinema, whose opposition to filibuster reform prevents the passing of voting rights legislation. “You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act,” says Gallego. “You can’t say you support a bill, but then won’t actually open the door for it to pass. It means you don’t actually support the bill.”Jan. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’

    09:00

  • Sen. Menendez: ‘Mother of all sanctions bill’ will deter Putin from invading Ukraine

    06:28

  • Mary Carillo: Djokovic’s unvaccinated status affects ‘his legacy’

    05:22

  • Patrick Gaspard: ‘You can’t celebrate Dr. King in your rearview mirror’

    05:20

  • Republican Rep. Katko will not seek re-election

    01:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All