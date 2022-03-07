Rep. Gallego: Oil is ‘one of the few lifelines Russia has' to 'pay bills, pay soldiers, buy weapons’

Armed Services Committee member Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what the United States is doing to help Ukraine and hinder Russia’s aggression, including possible legislation that would ban oil and other energy imports from Russia. “I support the ban and I hope our allies will join us. It's one of the few lifelines Russia has, one of the few lifelines to pay bills, pay soldiers, buy weapons,” says Gallego. “We can’t in good conscience allow them to continue to use oil to wage war.” March 7, 2022