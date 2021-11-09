Rep. Gallego: Men and women we send to war are ‘not just nameless people’

Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the PTSD and suicide risk veterans face after returning home, and his book ‘They Called Us Lucky’, where he discusses his personal experiences serving in Iraq and after the war. “A lot of the deaths that are happening in terms of suicide are people have never really actually gotten any care whatsoever. And that's a very dangerous thing,” says Rep. Gallego. “I want people to remember that when we send men and women to war, you know, it's not just nameless people.”Nov. 9, 2021