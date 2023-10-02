Rep. Gaetz continues to tease he will file a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., spoke to reporters about his threat to file a motion to vacate House Speaker McCarthy, R-Calif., and told NBC News' Ali Vitali there are "a lot of talented people" who could replace the speaker. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill on how Gaetz may act going forward and the criticism that he is is going through with this for media attention.Oct. 2, 2023