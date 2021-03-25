Rep. Espaillat: 'Unless we get to the root causes' of border issue 'this will show up again'04:33
Congressman Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his tour yesterday of an HHS facility housing migrant children being processed through the system. “The sites are not anywhere near to the way the sites were run by the Trump administration. There is a level of humanity there. I saw medical care and child experts as well as Covid testing, medical services and mental health services, classroom services,” he says.